Alice finds true self in a wonderland of lights

Approximately four flights of stairs bring you to moderately sized studio space, mostly done up in white, that carries a strong nexus of emotional energy. It captivates whoever crosses its path. Something tells Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth of Klove are both born of this energy. This time around, they’ve ingested the same consciousness into their glass lighting designs. Alice is their most recent creative escapade in the form of a capsule collection that embodies a post-modernist Alice, who is bold, brazen and uninhibited.

Holding this story firmly together is Arttd’inox, a bespoke stainless steel brand. There are 15 pieces including sculptural and decorative marvels of hand blown glass installations that light up the world of Alice. The collection is a combination of two very different materials. “It’s a beautiful amalgamation of two very different materials. On the one hand, you have the delicacy of glass and on the other the toughness of steel. Together they take new meaning in this imaginary wonderland that is inspired of dreams,” says Jain.

The idea germinated organically. In their brightly lit studio space, also their scared haven, where leafy greens conceal baren bricks, and the verdant creepers crawl over drab walls, conversations over coffee materialised into a concept. “The story of Alice has a clever way of reminding us that the surrealism of what is real, or not real, never really leaves us, even though we may leave it behind. Our journeys, especially those that seem other-worldly, are really the product of dormant, unconscious imaginations, or active, conscious ones. Either way, they are executed by us in our ‘real lives’ through our instincts. There is nothing outlandish about them,” says Seth.

Both of them depend heavily on their intuitiveness that they have developed through practise. Looking into themselves and staring at uncomfortable truths have made them strong individuals and professionals. The protective barriers that they had drawn around themselves seizes to exist now. It is with the help of this inner resource that they design and live. Every corner of their work space and their fairly large studio space a floor below echoes the same. “One has to be attuned to their senses, only then can you create magic, and believe me, there is a lot of it around you,” says Jain. This time they spin it through Alice in a wonderland of lights.