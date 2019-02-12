Home Cities Delhi

Caravan defamation case: ‘Allegations harmed Doval’s son’s business’

The two were recording their statements before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in support of Vivek’s defamation complaint against the magazine.

Published: 12th February 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval. | (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Allegations levelled by The Caravan magazine against NSA Ajit Doval’s son Vivek, and the reiteration of the charges by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in a press conference had caused “huge unrest” among investors in Vivek’s firm, two witnesses told a court on Monday.

Nikhil Kapur, a friend of Vivek, and Amit Sharma, a business partner, said allegations levelled in the magazine, including one which said that Vivek’s business was linked to that of his elder brother Shaurya, were false.

“The statement by The Caravan that ‘Vivek Doval’s overseas ventures are inexplicably linked to businesses run by his elder brother Shaurya Doval in Asia’ is absolutely incorrect and mala fide,” Sharma said.

In a January 16 article, the magazine said that “Documents accessed by The Caravan also show that Vivek Doval’s overseas ventures are inextricably linked to businesses run by his elder brother, Shaurya Doval, in Asia”.

Sharma said there was a “huge unrest” among investors after the article was published, and the investors had been insisting that Vivek step down, as they feared that he would be a “continued target” due to his family background.

“The fund has suffered gravely due to this incident. A number of prospective investors have backed out or have shown reluctance to make investments in the fund. People in London, Singapore and Cayman Islands are closely following the story.

“Investors till today are of the view that irrespective of allegations being true or false, Vivek should not continue as fund manager. He should step down and somebody else should take charge as they apprehend that he would be a continued target due to his family background in India,” said Sharma.

Kapur, Vivek’s classmate, said in his statement that the article was a “copy paste” job and there was no merit in it. 

The allegation

The magazine, in its January 16 online write-up titled ‘The D Companies’, had said that Vivek Doval, “runs a hedge fund in the Cayman Islands” which is “an established tax haven” and was “registered merely 13 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government demonetised all existing I500 and I1,000 currency notes, in 2016”.

