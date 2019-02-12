Delhi Chief secretary, police chief get notice from NHRC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The NHRC took suo motu cognizance of media reports that a man died at his home after he was allegedly beaten mercilessly by the Delhi police for five hours.

It issued notices to the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner, asking them to submit their reports on the action taken against the guilty policemen and on measures taken to provide relief to the aggrieved family. The NHRC gave them four-week time to respond.

As per reports, the 50-year-old man and his son against whom a girl had filed a complaint, reached the Raj Park Police Station in outer Delhi. The police allegedly beat the man mercilessly and released him only when his condition deteriorated.

Going by the media reports, the Commission said, it appears that the victim had approached the police authorities along with his son with a good intention. “He made a request to the police authorities to counsel/warn his son but instead of taking a humanitarian view, the police treated him in a cruel manner.”

According to the media reports, the man was released in an unconscious state and taken home by his son. When there was no movement, the family members checked him and found that he had died.