City’s oldest art gallery reopens

This is a significant development for Delhi's art circuit as GAG Moderne seeks to infuse the capital's creative milieu with best-practices that are very dear to the founders of this initiative.

Gita Art Gallery reboots as GAG Moderne with a month-long exhibition featuring works by young artists

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: City’s art-lovers have much to rejoice over as Delhi’s oldest art-gallery, Gita Art Gallery, restarts operations with an exhibition of exquisite artworks by the country’s most sought-after young masters – among them the likes of Rameshwar Broota, Mona Rai, Manish Pushkale and Hem Raj, to name a few.

To mark the reinvention of the gallery as GAG Moderne the gallery’s octogenarian founder-owner, Kuljit Singh Butalia will bless Neha Talwar, who along with artists Anirudh Tripathi and Gopal Mehan have taken on the baton to embark on this creative journey as Neango studio. This is the first time that the public and collectors are being given access to these rich and textured compositions.

This is a significant development for Delhi’s art circuit as GAG Moderne seeks to infuse the capital’s creative milieu with best-practices that are very dear to the founders of this initiative. The three installation artists’ trio – Neha Talwar, Anirudh Tripathi and Gopal Mehan – are all inspired by a common ideal of taking Indian art places, both literally and figuratively. Neango studio intends to not just showcase the best of Indian art – both traditional and contemporary – but also enshrine certain tenets that are core to respecting the artist.

