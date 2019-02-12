Congress denies receiving invite to AAP’s opposition event

Home Cities Delhi

The Congress city unit on Monday denied receiving any information about invitation to an all opposition parties’ event to be held at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Published: 12th February 2019

DPCC president Sheila Dixit addresses a press conference on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress city unit on Monday denied receiving any information about invitation to an all opposition parties’ event to be held at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Several opposition leaders will assemble on February 13 at the event, ‘Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao’ (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country), organised by the Aam Aadmi Party. The chief ministers of West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are among the opposition leaders expected to attend the Jantar Mantar event.
“We have not got any proposal for the programme. If we get information, then we will see,” Delhi Congress chief Sheila  Dikshit said.

However, the AAP maintained that “everyone” is invited to the event. “Everyone who hold the Constitution of the country dear has been invited. All the parties that took part in the Brigade Ground public meeting in Kolkata are invited,” senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said. Later, Rai’s colleague Sanjay Singh told a news agency that Congress president Rahul Gandhi is one of the invitees at the February 13 event.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, Delhi’s ruling AAP will host this mega rally against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Last month, the opposition leaders in Kolkata gave a united call to defeat the Modi government.

Meanwhile, Dikshit attacked Kejriwal for lying the people of Delhi on election promise of providing better water and electricity connectivity.

She said contrary to the government’s claims, the power rates have become costlier than before. “The AAP had employed the same cunning strategy before the Delhi elections four years ago, that electricity will be provided to the consumers at half the rate. But it reneged on its promise after coming to power,” Dikshit said.

“During the Congress rule in Delhi, the government used to give pension to the retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board from its own account. But the AAP government is cleverly collecting the pension fund from electricity consumers to give pension to the retired employees, which effectively amounts to daylight robbery of power consumers,” she added.

