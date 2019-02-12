Home Cities Delhi

Delhi blaze: Hotel's general manager, another staff member arrested

The Delhi Police arrested the general manager and a manager of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire killed 17 people on Tuesday.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested the general manager and a manager of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire killed 17 people on Tuesday, an officer said.

The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, is absconding after the incident, he said.

Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

  • ashok..s
    Arrested for culpable homicide not anounting to murder?
    20 hours ago reply
