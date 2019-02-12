Delhi blaze: Hotel's general manager, another staff member arrested

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police arrested the general manager and a manager of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire killed 17 people on Tuesday, an officer said.

The hotel's general manager, Rajender, and manager, Vikas, have been arrested for culpable homicide, DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

ALSO READ: All arrangements made to bring bodies of three Keralites, says CMO on Delhi hotel fire

The hotel owner, Shardendu Goel, is absconding after the incident, he said.

Randhawa said the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.