Delhi court sends Rajeev Saxena to judicial custody till February 18, orders his medical check-up

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Tuesday sent Rajeev Saxena, arrested in the `3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, to judicial custody until February 18 and directed the Tihar jail authorities to take him to AIIMS for a medical check-up.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar ordered the Director, AIIMS to file a report regarding the medical condition of Saxena by 2 pm tomorrow.

“Considering the submissions by both the parties and record regarding medical condition of the accused, the jail authority is directed to take the accused to AIIMS immediately for his necessary check-up and admission/ treatment,” the court said.

“The Director, AIIMS shall file a report regarding the medical condition of the accused on February 13 by 2 pm. The accused is permitted to take with him all his medical records, copy of which shall be sent by jail authorities to AIIMS for perusal. The jail authorities shall permit the accused to take with him Sleep apnea (sleep disorder) machine and necessary medicines,” it added.

The order came after the court was informed that Saxena’s health had worsened last night following which he was taken to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital at 1 am after he complained of chest pain.

Saxena was sent to Tihar jail after the agency informed the court that it did not require his custody and the accused could be sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was deported from Dubai on January 31 and sent to four days’ custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) the same day.

“Saxena was having severe chest pain and was medically examined, and it was detected that there was a steep rise in his WBC count. ED is not opposing the bail application of Saxena considering his medical condition,” the ED said.

Advocate Geeta Luthra, appearing for Saxena, told the court that he had cooperated with the probe agency during the investigation. “He is ready to join the investigation as and when directed,” Luthra said while seeking an immediate medical check-up for Saxena.

She further submitted that Saxena was suffering from advanced-stage leukaemia, radiating back pain, numbness and heaviness in leg, neck pain and muscle spasms.

During the hearing in the morning, Saxena had sought to talk to the judge in private for 15-20 minutes, without the presence of lawyers from both the parties, which the court had allowed. He told the court that he was not feeling well and has cooperated with the investigating agency and disclosed true facts.

The court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Saxena is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the case. Christian Michel, former AgustaWestland and Finmeccanica directors Giuseppe Orsi and Bruno Spagnolini have also been named in the charge sheet.