End to parking woes: Noida to get space for 10,000 vehicles by May

Come May, Noida will have five parking facilities with a collective capacity of accommodating nearly 10,000 vehicles at various sectors in Noida.

Published: 12th February 2019

Parking of vehicles in Noida is a big headache for both car owners and pedestrians as seen in the above picture | EXPRESS

By Vandana Keelor
Express News Service

NOIDA: Come May, Noida will have five parking facilities with a collective capacity of accommodating nearly 10,000 vehicles at various sectors in Noida.

The five multi-storied facilities will come at a cost of more than Rs 800 crore.While three parking areas are in industrial areas of Sectors 1, 3 and 5, the fourth is in Sector 16A and the fifth is in Sector 38A near the Botanical Garden Metro station. Work on all the three multi-level underground parking lots in Sectors 1, 3 and 5 began in 2016.

“While the Sector 1 facility can accommodate 534 vehicles and cost Rs 47.26 crore, the parking lots in Sector 3 and 5 will hold 565 and 262 vehicles. The two facilities will cost Rs 61.82 crore and Rs 32.15 crore,” said Rajeev Tyagi, General Manager, Projects, Noida Authority.

The Sector 3 and 5 parking lots will be ready by April. “The facility in Sector 1 is 70% complete and is expected to be ready by May,” he said. “The parking lots in Sectors 1, 3 and 5 will come at a cost of Rs 141 crore and collectively park 1,361 vehicles. Once all the three facilities are in place, the industrial hub along Sectors 1 to 10 will be decongested.”

Currently, the stretch is packed with vehicles which park haphazardly along the road in two and three lanes.The Sector 16A and 38A parking lots will be completed by March. “Civil work on these two facilities is almost 90% complete. We are putting the ramps and electrical cables in place. Coming at a cost of Rs 111 crore, the 16A facility with parking space for 1400 vehicles will be ready by March,”Tyagi said

“Currently, all roads of the 100-acre Film City are completely choked. Once the parking area is ready, it will provide end traffic congestion in the sector, which is considered as the city’s media hub.”

The Botanical Garden parking facility with a capacity to park 7,000 vehicles will cost Rs  523 crore. This parking facility will be ready for use by March, the GM said.

Benefactors

Industrial sectors in Noida will benefit from these parking facilities. Roads leading to Film City will also be less crowded and messy.

