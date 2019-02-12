Hands and heart on her muse called Meenakari

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

AS the blast of heat from the furnace begins to melt brightly coloured hues into a gelatinous consistency, a swirl of gratification runs up Smriti Sangal’s spine. The feeling is so intense that she finds herself frozen in front of the Meenakari object that she’s thrown into the furnace for maturation. She can repeat the process each day of her life, which is why, when Jaypore invited her to undertake a Meenakari workshop, she readily agreed.

Sangal is the Founder of Cultural Chauraha, an art studio that offers workshops and courses in enamelling, woodcut printing, porcelain painting and more. This time around it is Meenakari that caught Sangal’s interest. Her mother, Ritu Sangal, an artist and Co-Founder of Culture Chauraha, introduced her to the craft when she was 18. “To see yourself paint with actual glass, put in the kiln where all the glass crystals melt together and combine to give that smooth finish is just surreal. I love the entire process,”

she says.

Her upcoming workshops is a beginners-level immersive one that will start with conceiving the design. They then cut it out on copper, moving on to filing it, preparing the base coat and finally learning how to paint with the powdered glass colours, says Sangal. “In this one-day workshop, we’ll be introducing them to two techniques of enamelling — sgraffito and paint-on. In the three-hours they spend creating an enamelled jeweller, they will be able to imbibe the various stages of jewellery making, notice the time and effort it takes, along with the technicalities involved like what temperature to fire at, how colours are prepared, and do’s and don’ts,” says Sangal.

Right before she prepared the blueprint for this workshop, she made 50 Meenakari bowls for which she took inspiration from Rajasthan. There is an infusion of green, yellow and shades of red, amalgamated with contemporary arch and traditional Persian flower motifs. For her, Meenakari is a muse of her dreams. And with each product, she makes them come true.

Meenakari: The art form

The art form came to Varanasi by Persian artists in the 17th century. It flourished under Mughal patronage but before it was used behind polki jewellery. The two popular types of Meenakari are Ek rang khula (single colour), and panchrangi meena (multi-colour). Popular motifs are animals, birds and floral patterns.

February 12, from 12 noon to 3 pm; 4 pm to 7 pm, at Jaypore 1,N Block Market, GK 1.

To register: Jaypore.com/mw3