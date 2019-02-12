Hip-hop and still happening: A glance at the dazzling nominees

Rebecca Vargese and Jose Joy By

Express News Service

One thing the world is acknowledging as we near the close of the decade is the power of internet buzz. The Grammy Awards also seemed to take the cue, going by the nominations for its 61st edition. Recording Academy president Neil Portnow’s comment on the trend #GrammysSoMale that women need to step up for recognition was not well received on social media. The fact that this came after the 2018 edition which received criticism for severe under-representation of women artistes only added to the fire.

Read it as a response to all these, the nominations for 2019 award night—hosted by singer Alicia Keys (the first woman to do so in 14 years)—saw quite a few female musicians. Even as the major categories expanded to include eight instead of five nominations, the women representation has spiked as seen in the Best Album category featuring five female nominees and the Best New Artist involving six. Names like Brandi Carlile (six nominations), Cardi B (five including record and album of the Year), Lady Gaga (five like record and song of the year) and SZA (four such as the Song of the year) were hot on the list.Continuing its breakthrough into the top charts, hip-hop is the most popular choice across many categories.

A passage to India

It’s been a good year for India as three-musicians of Indian-origin were nominated. Snatam Kaur Khalsa made it to the New Age Album category, while Hindustani classical singer Falguni Shah— a first generation immigrant— was competing for the Best Children’s Album. Prashant Mistry, a London-based singer, was nominated in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

Who’s that girl?

The biggest nominations which had people flocking to their computers as per Google Trends were that of some lesser known artistes including H.E.R, whose debut album earned five-Grammy nominations. Insisting on staying away from the public eye, 21-year-old Gabriella Wilson sat alongside heavy weights like Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B. The singer competed for not only Best new artist, Best R’n’B performance, song and album, but also the big one: Album of the Year. With six nominations Brandi Carlile was the most nominated woman of the 61st Grammy Awards. Finding herself featuring across multiple categories including Album of the year, Record of the year and Song of the year, the 37-year-old has been creating a devoted following since her debut over a decade ago.

Snubs and surprises

Though this year featured a major move to increase the number of nominees, perennial favourites were conspicuously absent from the top categories

Taylor Swift has been the definition of a Grammy favourite throughout her career. Yet, Reputation (pegged as Billboard’s biggest album of 2018) received only one nomination under the Best Pop Album.

Ariana Grande’s No 1.breakup anthem, Thank U, Next was not eligible for the awards, but the singer was ignored by the Big Four categories, as well. Though her fourth album, Sweetener, only secured a nod for the Best Pop Vocal Album, Grande’s hit single God is a Woman was recognised for the Best Pop Vocals.

Two A-listers and one snub saw The Carters (aka Beyonce and Jay-Z) and their Everything is Love relegated to the Best Urban Contemporary Album section.