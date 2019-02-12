Kejriwal announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for Delhi hotel fire deceased; AAP cancels fourth-anniversary celebrations

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those killed in a massive fire that swept through a hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area in the early hours of Tuesday.

At least 17 people, including a child, were killed in the fire that broke out in the Arpit Palace Hotel on Gurudwara Road in Karol Bagh.

Kejriwal announced the compensation after visiting the spot. The city government has ordered a magisterial probe into the tragedy.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on 17 dead in the fire that broke out in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh today: Ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each will be given by the government to the kin of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/K12cH04fXo — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2019

In the wake of the fire incident in Karol Bagh that killed 17 people, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also ordered cancellation of an event to mark the fourth-anniversary celebration of the AAP government in Delhi on Tuesday.

Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani was to perform during the event to be held at Talkatora Stadium.

"The deputy chief minister has ordered cancellation of today's event owing to the Karol Bagh hotel fire incident," a senior government official said.