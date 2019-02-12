Kochi woman dies in Delhi hotel fire

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tragedy spoiled the wedding spirit of a Malayalee family as a raging fire in the hotel they stayed in New Delhi spelt doom killing 17 persons.

The 13-member group from Kochi was staying at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh where a massive fire broke out around 4.30 am on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, Jayasree, 53, a resident of Cherannellur, was among the victims. Two others, Naliniyamma and Vidyasagar, have been reported missing. According to a family member, the other 10 are safe.

The marriage was on Monday night and the family members were resting after the function when the fire broke out at the top floor of the building. They had booked their return tickets for Kerala on Tuesday.