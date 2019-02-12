Home Cities Delhi

Kochi woman dies in Delhi hotel fire

The woman was part of a 13-member group who were staying at the hotel after finishing a wedding ceremony.

Published: 12th February 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations at Hotel Arpit Plaza where a fire broke out killing 17 people. New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tragedy spoiled the wedding spirit of a Malayalee family as a raging fire in the hotel they stayed in New Delhi spelt doom killing 17 persons.

The 13-member group from Kochi was staying at Hotel Arpit Palace in Delhi's Karol Bagh where a massive fire broke out around 4.30 am on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, Jayasree, 53, a resident of Cherannellur, was among the victims. Two others, Naliniyamma and Vidyasagar, have been reported missing. According to a family member, the other 10 are safe.

Jayasree

The marriage was on Monday night and the family members were resting after the function when the fire broke out at the top floor of the building. They had booked their return tickets for Kerala on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karol bagh hotel fire Kochi woman killed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp