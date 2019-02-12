Minor raped, killed: DCW demands strict law be implemented

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) demanded the implementation of a strict law, which mandates death to child rapists, after the sexual assault and murder of a 7-year-old girl in the city.

The Commission issued a notice to a Joint Commissioner of Police, seeking reasons for “police inaction on the missing child’s complaint filed by the girl’s father”. It also sought the details and status of criminal cases ongoing against the arrested accused.

The girl’s body was found at a park in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Sunday.Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Seju P Kuruvilla said the girl went missing late on Saturday evening. The girl’s father, a driver, lodged a missing complaint.

Later, two accused Rajender, 21, and Ram Saran, 51, were arrested.“Rajender had lured the child to his home by offering chips and then committed sexual assault. The child was murdered and the body dumped in a nearby park,” the DCP said. A case under relevant Sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered. The accused are not known to the family.

The DCW urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “enforce the rape law immediately”. “Last year, Ms (Swati) Maliwal had sat on a 10-day hunger strike, following which the government had passed a law that gave death sentence to rapists of minor. However, it has not been enforced till date,” the Commission said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited the victim’s parents, who told her that the child’s body was “bathed in blood and her neck and feet had been brutally tied up”.

The father claimed he spent the night searching for his daughter after filing an FIR at the local police station “with no support from the police”.

The Commission has sought a copy of CCTV footage of the Nihal Vihar Police Station and details of the steps taken to search for the missing girl. To ascertain the extent of the problem of missing children, it also asked for the number of children missing area since January 2018 from Nihal Vihar.

No end to sexual assaults

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a sanitation worker in a public toilet, the police said on Monday. DCP, west, Monika Bhardwaj said the minor was taken for medical examination.