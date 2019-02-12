Police register FIR against management of Delhi hotel where fire killed 17

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the management of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire broke out killing 17 people, officials said.

The case has been registered under sector section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Conviction under both the sections leads to seven years of imprisonment, the officials said.

The fire, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves, the officials said.

A child was among those killed in the blaze.