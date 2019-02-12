Home Cities Delhi

Police register FIR against management of Delhi hotel where fire killed 17

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests.

Published: 12th February 2019 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests.

The fire in Delhi, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests. (Naveen Kumar | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the management of Hotel Arpit Palace, where a massive fire broke out killing 17 people, officials said.

The case has been registered under sector section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: All arrangements made to bring bodies of three Keralites, says CMO on Delhi hotel fire

Conviction under both the sections leads to seven years of imprisonment, the officials said.

The fire, which broke on early hours of Tuesday swept through the four-storied hotel killed 17 guests, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves, the officials said.

A child was among those killed in the blaze.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi hotel Delhi hotel fire Karol Bagh Hotel Arpit Palace Hotel Arpit Palace fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp