Delhi: In a rare case pregnant woman recovers from swine flu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a rare case, a 24-week-old foetus was protected from swine flu by treating the mother-to-be, who had tested positive for the H1N1 virus.The patient was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) with fever, persistent cough, and shortness of breath. When her condition worsened and the oxygen level in the blood became extremely low, she was put on a ventilator.

The case was critical as the foetus could not be delivered prematurely, and had to be protected from the virus while in the womb. Additionally, there was a risk of the mother developing bleeding complications and losing the unborn child.

Doctors at the hospital opted to use an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) machine, which acts as a heart-lung bypass. It can support and perform the functions of the lung and the heart, individually and together, said doctors.

“Since she had tested positive for the H1N1 virus, we had to treat her with antiviral such as Oseltamivir,” Dr Vineeta Goyal, Senior Consultant, Critical Care Department, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said. A gynaecologist was consulted on a regular basis.

“After 15 days, the patient was successfully weaned off the ECMO and her foetus was alive and thriving,” Dr Goyal said.