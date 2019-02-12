Ready for battle

By Express News Service

IT is a post-apocalyptic world, destroyed by a technological downfall. And Alita, a disembodied cyborg is at the center of it. The only problem? She has no memory of her past life. As she navigates her new life, she battles other machines who are empowered with skills, completely alien to her. Directed by Robert Rodriguez and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, Alita: Battle Angel, is an American cyberpunk action film based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga, Gunnm.

Playing the role of Alita is 33-year-old Rosa Salazar, who was last seen in the Netflix film, Bird Box. Salazar, who has in the past starred in shows like Parenthood and American Horror Story: Murder House, says that she had always wanted to work with Robert Rodriguez, for years! “He’s such an iconic filmmaker because he can make a film out of nothing. Like with El Mariachi. I really love Desperado — that was the first thing I saw of his. It was a strong emotional story, a love story with explosions and guts and guns and bar shootouts. I just really like Robert’s cinematic values,” she says.

Excerpts from an interview with the actor:

Did the fact that it was a performance capture role appeal to you?

I wanted to do performance capture, because I love finding new ways that I can bend my craft with. It was a combination of things that appealed to me — the writing, the pedigree, these two guys that know how to direct a woman who is dynamic, has a range and is fighting for something. All of that’s compelling to me. The stars aligned for this. I really wanted to be a Latin woman who is leading a studio franchise with a big budget.

Tell us a bit about your character?

Alita is just a regular girl! In the same way that all of the mo-cap stuff kind of bleeds out when you’re in it, Alita is a regular girl who happens to be made of cybernetic parts and has an insane, traumatic history. She’s just like me. She has a whole palette of emotions. She’s insecure, brave and courageous. She has a real soul and I think that she bares it all the time. She doesn’t really hold anything back.

When actors do performance capture, often the character they’re playing doesn’t look anything like them. But with Alita there seems to be a reasonable amount of you in the character?

It’s an anime version of myself. It was always the plan, that whichever actress was going to inhabit the role, it was going to be her performance and her face and her features. More and more as they edited the film and drew the film, it looked more like me, which was both eerie and wonderful. One thing I had to change was my posture, because cyborgs don’t hunch! And I have the worst posture. So, I had to have my shoulders back constantly and just be standing straight and not lean.

What’s the dynamic between you and your co-star Keean Johnson?

I'm loud. You know I'm there and you can probably hear me down the hall. Keean is like this extremely kind, soft, young man. He’s quiet and goes with the flow. We meet in this nice, middle ground where he looks to me for direction and advice and I look to him to be softer and take some of his happiness and some of his joyous vibe. He’s got this through-line of calm in him. I feed off of that and we sort of helped each other.