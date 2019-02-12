SC suspects cartelisation foiling auction

Home Cities Delhi

Though a five-star hotel in Greater Noida and prime land in Vrindavan were put up for auction on January 31, they found no bidder.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday took exception to two properties of the embattled Amrapali Group finding no bidders, saying prima facie it looks like “cartelisation is at work”.

Banks are ready to finance projects for the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) but they are not coming forward to finance the Amrapali properties being sold by Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in an auction, the apex court noted.

“It seems there is a systematic effort that properties go unsold, as no bids have come forward in the auction. Involvement of unforeseen hands cannot be ruled out. Prime facie it appears that cartelisation is at work. Are the banks part of the cartel?” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said.

The bench allowed the NBCC to issue advertisement for the unsold flats of two Amrapali Projects,  Eden Park and Castle, being constructed by it so as funds could be raised.

