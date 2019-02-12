Home Cities Delhi

Sharp styling, sporty stance

Published: 12th February 2019

By PRAVEEN RAJA
Express News Service

Skoda is set to introduce a new SUV, which will premiere at the Geneva Motor Show. Known as the Kamiq, this new SUV will join the Kodiaq and Karoq and will help drive the manufacturer’s SUV
ambitions forward on a global scale.

In terms of design, it is clear that the Kamiq carries the brand’s design language forward. The sharp styling, sporty stance, pronounced character lines and striking split headlights with DRLs help accentuate the vehicle’s rugged good looks. It has a wide track, upright radiator grille with double slats and a tornado line (as the manufacturer likes to call it) which gives the car an elongated look as it seamlessly merges with the dynamic roofline. The brand has re-imagined their characteristic C-shaped tail light design and offer an eye-catching avatar of the same on their latest launch.

Refined output

Positioned as a city SUV, this one has smaller dimensions than the Karoq and is expected to be powered by a range of petrol and diesel engine options that include the 1.2 TSI, 1.4 TSI, 1.5 TDI and possibly a 2.0 TDI. All these engines are known for their refinement, peppy nature and overall frugal behaviour, as they are all tried and tested units that are used in numerous Volkswagen Group products.

Considering the fact that India is a favourable market for SUVs and Skoda has tasted success with the Kodiaq, it is clear that the Kamiq would be a great fit here. Skoda has been known to offer feature-rich products at very good price points and if they can repeat that formula with the Kamiq and bring it in for
`12-15 lakh, they just might have a winner.

The SUV segment

