Short-circuit suspected to be the reason behind Delhi hotel fire: NDMC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire that broke out in Karol Bagh's Arpit Palace hotel in the early hours of Tuesday, a senior civic official said.

The fire, which killed at least 17 people, initially broke out in the second floor of the building, an North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said.

The hotel was first granted a licence in October 2005 and was renewed every year.

The last renewal was done on May 25, 2018 and was valid till March 31.

"As per information gathered from the site, it reveals that the incidence of fire accrued at second floor at around 3.30 AM on February 12 due to short-circuit," the official said.