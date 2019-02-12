Home Cities Delhi

Two Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited employees, one from Vizag, die in hotel fire in Delhi

The two HPCL employees are part of a team of officials from the Corporation who went to Delhi to attend the Petrotech-2019 12th International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition

New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) employees, one from Visakhapatnam and another from Hyderabad in neighbouring Telangana, were among the 17 persons who were killed in the fire mishap in Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of Central Delhi today wee hours.

The two HPCL employees are part of a team of officials from the Corporation who went to Delhi to attend the Petrotech-2019 12th International Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition being held from February 10-12 at Greater Noida.

Two of the employees -- E Chalapati Rao, deputy manager in HPCL at Visakhapatnam and Pravan Kumar Bhaskar, who was working at HPCL Data Centre in Hyderabad -- were staying in one room in the hotel and both of them were among the dead. ``The other HPCL employees, however, are safe,'' an official said.

The team of officials were scheduled to return on Wednesday after the completion of the Conference today, officials said.

