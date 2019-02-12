Home Cities Delhi

Vintage view

By Rashmi Rajagopal Lobo
Express News Service

Excessive yet classy and high on glamour, it’s no wonder that designer Radhika Agrawal’s jewellery is worn by names like Chitrangda Singh, Soha Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor. But more importantly, it’s evident on first glance that the designs also deliver on craftsmanship and innovation. And not to mention exquisite colour stories that are truly unique. Think metallic teal paired with rose gold and shiny sage teamed with dull aubergine.   

“I’ve always been a jewellery collector. I would buy jewellery and just store them rather than actually wear them. Though I studied fashion designing and worked with a label for a couple of years, I eventually realised jewellery design was my true calling,” begins Radhika, who just launched a new collection, Vintage Fantasy.

Boasting an aesthetic that is bold and over the top, the collection is mostly gold offset by pearls and acrylic accents. “We use brass as a base for all our collections, and it is polished and finished with a 24k gold plating,” explains Radhika, who drew inspiration for this line from ’80s and ’90s designs of luxury jewellery labels. “These brands have been there for years and their older styles which are vintage for us now was one of our key points of reference,” she adds.

Normally known for her affinity for Swarovski crystals, in Vintage Fantasy, Radhika has opted to keep the usage of stones and crystals minimal. “We have used a lot of casted moulds with charms, instead,” she shares. Some of the key pieces from the line include the Victoria Danglers, The Tulip Open Hoops, Cynthia Vintage Danglers and the Andrea Vintage Tops. “We always try to create contemporary pieces that can be worn with Indian as well as Western wear. But our favourite way of styling these pieces would be with a crisp white shirt and a pair of high-waisted flared denims, a pant suit or even print-on-print,” she says, signing off.

`1,800 upwards.

Available online.

