Awakening a progressive Punjabi fervour

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The amphitheatre at India Habitat Centre reverberated with the sounds of dhol, bugchu, algoze as the Sardars of Sangrur took over the stage with their thumbing beats and buoyant energy. It had to be a loud, boisterous affair as the occasion called for it—the sixth edition of Mela Phulkari by brand 1469.

The troop was unstoppable with their energy as one shouted, “It’s Punjab’s time to shine.” Indeed true, looking at the cultural repository the state has been holding between its ancient clutches. The annual carnival comes as a reminder of this reality at a time when a large number of Punjabi’s are losing touch with their traditional convention.

Organised by the power couple, Kirandeep Kaur and Harinder Singh, who themselves are utterly committed to their faith, the objective is to make Punjabiath fashionable again.

The mela was thrown open to a score of patrons on February 10, with Director Imtiaz Ali, singers Harshdeep Kaur, and Jassi Jasbir, showing their support.

In an interestingly put together collage of recycled items, you have the Saaz, a jugal bandi mural highlighting the importance of kirtan (prayer) and saaz (instruments). In it, you have the rabab being played by Bhai Mardana, the trusted companion of Guru Nanak, while rendering the Gurbani.

The Jaago fabric art depicts the gharoli (earthen pot) of ‘jaajo’ that symbolises the need of the hour in today’s Punjab, which is industrial growth.

In the centre of the room you see a bicycle installation with brass dolus encrusted in gold. This represents milkmen, the commercial lifeline of the state. You also have five artworks of traditional jewellery titled Gehne.

On the other side of the room, you have a large mounted work titled Haryali, depicting the untold story of strength of the women of Sangrur, Punjab, who despite tough times, always manage to find peace in creating phulkari employing the technique of bagh.

The exhibition is a conversation that triggers a series of memories created by a legacy that takes pride in being true to its identity.

Mela Phulkari: On till February 17, at India Habitat Centre, from 10 am to 8 pm.

