Home Cities Delhi

Biman Bihari Das’s show opens in Delhi

As an art curator its always an invigorating and enriching experience to witness the master sculptor, Padmashree Biman Bihari Das of grandiose fame to grow every moment in his creative space.

Published: 13th February 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Artworks by Padamashree Biman Bihari Das

By Priyanka Banerjee
Express News Service

As an art curator its always an invigorating and enriching experience to witness the master sculptor, Padmashree Biman Bihari Das of grandiose fame to grow every moment in his creative space. Despite the enormous name and fame, he remains rooted to earth. Untouched by the name and fame, he continues to sculpt rocks into wonderful artworks of timelessness.

Risen from the rural backdrop of Tamluk he still carries the wonderful memories of his childhood. Since then he had started his artistic journey when he came into the influence of traditional craftsmen sculpting terracotta figurines, sculptures, paintings, frescoes etc. It helped in shaping up his dreams.His formal artist training started in the renowned government of art and craft college with which stalwarts like Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy were associated. After a successful professional education, he started his career as the lecturer of College of art. Ever since there has been no looking back for this artist.

He has received many National and international awards the prestigious of which are ‘Kala Vibhushan’ from A.I.F.A.C.S. He has held many solo shows at esteemed galleries across the globe.

It was only  in 2014 that he was conferred upon with the  Padmashree Award. John Keats ‘The Ode On a Grecian Urn’, explores the theme of relationship between timelessness of art and passion. With these lines I sum up his passion. ‘’Beauty is truth, truth beauty’- that is all/Ye know on earth and all ye need to know.”
The writer is an artist and art curator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biman Bihari Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp