Biman Bihari Das’s show opens in Delhi

Priyanka Banerjee By

Express News Service

As an art curator its always an invigorating and enriching experience to witness the master sculptor, Padmashree Biman Bihari Das of grandiose fame to grow every moment in his creative space. Despite the enormous name and fame, he remains rooted to earth. Untouched by the name and fame, he continues to sculpt rocks into wonderful artworks of timelessness.

Risen from the rural backdrop of Tamluk he still carries the wonderful memories of his childhood. Since then he had started his artistic journey when he came into the influence of traditional craftsmen sculpting terracotta figurines, sculptures, paintings, frescoes etc. It helped in shaping up his dreams.His formal artist training started in the renowned government of art and craft college with which stalwarts like Rabindranath Tagore, Jamini Roy were associated. After a successful professional education, he started his career as the lecturer of College of art. Ever since there has been no looking back for this artist.

He has received many National and international awards the prestigious of which are ‘Kala Vibhushan’ from A.I.F.A.C.S. He has held many solo shows at esteemed galleries across the globe.

It was only in 2014 that he was conferred upon with the Padmashree Award. John Keats ‘The Ode On a Grecian Urn’, explores the theme of relationship between timelessness of art and passion. With these lines I sum up his passion. ‘’Beauty is truth, truth beauty’- that is all/Ye know on earth and all ye need to know.”

The writer is an artist and art curator.