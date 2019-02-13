DARC fellowship: Now, earn Rs 1 lakh per month by working with Delhi MLAs

By Online Desk

Here's your chance to work with members of the Delhi assembly -- and earn a tidy sum in the bargain -- under the Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC) fellowship programme. The programme launched by the Delhi secretariat, on its official website, is set to begin on April 1, 2019.

There are a total of 140 vacancies, of which 50 are for the post of Fellows and 90 for Associate Fellows.

The application process has already begun and the last date to apply is February 25, 2019, by 11:59 PM.

There will be a two-stage selection process to comprehensively assess the qualities of the candidates: The first round of shortlisting will be done based on the academic and professional qualification of the applicants. This list will be announced on March 9, 2019. The final round will be a face-to-face interview with a panel comprising experts from academia and civil society. The results will be announced on March 22, 2019.

Timeline

25th February 2019 Last date for application 9th March 2019 Announcement of first shortlist 13th to 17th March 2019 Face-to-face interview 22nd March 2019 Announcement of final list 29th March 2019 Final date for selected candidates to accept offer 1st April 2019 Fellowship programme begins

Who can apply?

Candidates should be between the age of 21 and 35 years as on April 1, 2019. Only Indian nationals and overseas citizens of India are allowed to apply for the fellowship provided they fulfil all the other eligibility conditions

What are the required educational qualifications for Fellows?

1) Candidates must have a doctorate/PhD with one-year full-time experience OR a postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks and a minimum of two years full-time work experience.

2) Also, graduates with four years of work experience and professionals like chartered accountants, architects, company secretaries, etc with two years of work experience can apply.

What are the required educational qualifications for Associate Fellows?

1) Postgraduate degree with a minimum of 60 per cent marks OR professionals like MBBS, LLB etc with a minimum of 5 years course study after 12th class.

2) Professionals like chartered accountants, architects, company secretaries etc, who are registered with their respective professional bodies or graduate with minimum 60 per cent of marks (or equivalent CGPA) with minimum one year of full-time work experience.

What is the role of a Fellow/Associate Fellow?

All the Fellows and Associate Fellows will be working directly under the supervision of the advisor to the speaker/members/chairpersons of House Committees/officers of Delhi Assembly, depending on the tasks given to them.

What will be the remuneration ?

Fellows will be paid Rs 1 lakh per month and Associate Fellows will get Rs 60,000 per month as stipend.

What is the tenure of the programme?

The Fellows/Associate Fellows will be on probation for the first three months, and on successfully completing the probation period, they will be allowed to continue for the full length of the programme which is two years.

How to apply?

For your convenience, a sample application form is available on the website http://darc.dtu.ac.in/. Once you open the website, you will find the 'sample registration form' on the right under the 'important links' tab. You can download this form and keep it for your reference.

How to go about the application process?