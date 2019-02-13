Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 250 huts gutted in major fire in Paschim Puri

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, however, short-circuit is being suspected as the reason behind the massive blaze.

Published: 13th February 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 12:13 PM

250 huts were gutted in a fire in Delhi's Paschim Puri. (Photo: EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Atleast 250 huts were gutted in a massive fire which broke out in a slum in Delhi's Paschim Puri area on Wednesday.

26 water tenders were rushed to the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.

The incident created commotion, people were forced to spend the night on the roads in the cold.

A fire official told ANI, "It took us two to two and half hours to douse the fire, cooling operation is going on now."

A local told ANI, "Bike and vehicles have being gutted. We have to start afresh again." (ANI)

