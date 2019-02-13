Dhaba now with new menu at Aerocity

Ayesha Singh By

The enormous truck, dusty Punjabi musical instruments, an ancient tape recorder crooning local songs, large brass thalis with tiny katoris and cutlery, figurines from rural life… it was all a thoughtfully curated experience that Dhaba offered as one of the first theme restaurants in Delhi. Since its inception in 1986 at The Claridges Hotel, it has seen a trajectory filled with culinary adventures, in addition to the launch of its standalone dining format in November 2013 at DLF Place Mall, Saket. This year marks the launch of its 10th retail outlet in Aerocity, celebrating the occasion with a new menu.

The menu is divided into two parts: Recipes since 1986 and highway specials. A melange of signature preparations is lined up in the form of Balti Meat, Dhaba Butter Chicken, Dal Dhaba, Kanastari Baingan Bharta, Tiffin Meat Kulcha, and drinks such as Somras, Toofan, Laal Pari, Anaarkali, and Zaalima. “One of the most delicious new dishes is surprisingly is a vegetarian one called Tandoori Bhune Aloo. Its triple cooked baby potatoes tossed in blended spices, topped with saunth chutney and dressed with onions, tomatoes, green chillies and coriander,” says Chef Ravi Saxena, the Corporate Chef.

The novelty with Dhaba lies in remaining true to its character. It is a pure Punjabi restaurant that thrives on regional prototypical design and flavour without chasing modernism blindly. Nor has it adulterated itself with fusionism so rampant these days. “We’ve retained as many elements as we could from the original property including the popular Patiala counter,” he says,” adding, “In recent times we have observed that people eat equally with eyes and technology, as they do with their taste buds. Therefore, each restaurant has been bettered with design, interiors, service and food, and we have improvised to reach near perfection.”

Balti Chicken

Ingredients:

1 kg mutton, 100 grams ginger garlic paste, 250 gram brown onion paste, five grams salt, two black cardamoms, two green cardamoms, one mace, one clove, 175 grams refined oil, 10 grams Kashmiri Red chilli powder, 350 grams tomato puree, five grams garam masala, 15 grams coriander, 100 grams curd, 50 grams coriander powder, 20 grams cumin powder, one black peppercorn, one cinnamon stick, three green chillies.

Preparation: