Delhi government opposes parole plea of Jigisha Ghosh’s killer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday opposed a parole plea by a convict serving a life term in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case and facing trial for the murder of TV journalist Soumya Viswanathan in 2008.

Ravi Kapoor, in custody since March 2009, has approached the high court seeking parole for three months to undergo medical treatment for a life-threatening disease, and for surgery to treat a chronic sinus problem.

The state government said that Kapoor’s conduct in prison had not been good and he had been punished 41 times for various reasons, including misbehaviour with officials, and fights. There was a risk that he would misuse the parole and abscond, the government contended. Calling Kapoor a “dreaded criminal”, the government said the parole plea should be dismissed.

The status report of the authorities was filed before Justice Mukta Gupta, who listed the matter for further hearing in April after Kapoor’s counsel sought time to file a reply.

The report pointed out that besides serving a life term for the murder of business executive Jigisha Ghosh in 2009, Kapoor was facing trial for allegedly murdering Viswanathan, and some prosecution witnesses were yet to depose against him in the case.

The authorities also informed the court that the high court had granted parole to Kapoor in June 2018 for filing an appeal in the Supreme Court and re-establishing social ties with his family and society. However, the parole was set aside by the apex court after the state filed an appeal against the high court’s order.

In his plea, Kapoor has claimed that he was infected with the life-threatening disease during custody and had received treatment from a doctor in jail. He was then being treated at RML Hospital, but his condition was not improving.

Kapoor and another convict, Amit Shukla, were convicted and awarded the death sentence by a trial court in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case, while a third convict, Baljeet Malik, was given a life term. The capital punishment of Kapoor and Shukla was commuted to a life term by the high court in 2018.