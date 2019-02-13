Home Cities Delhi

Modi trying to tear apart Constitution, destroy democracy: Arvind Kejriwal ​at Save Democracy rally

The Delhi Chief Minister also said Modi should speak the truth on the agreement between India and France because, as prime minister, he is accountable to the nation.

Published: 13th February 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he is trying to tear apart the Constitution and destroy democracy.

On a day when the CAG report on the 2015 Rafale fighter deal was tabled in Parliament, Kejriwal said Modi should speak the truth on the agreement between India and France because, as prime minister, he is accountable to the nation.

"Modi is trying to tear apart the Constitution. He is destroying democracy," he said at a mega rally of opposition parties organised by his Aam Aadmi Party at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Referring to the controversy over the visit of a number of CBI officials visiting the Kolkata police commissioner's residence in connection with its probe into chit-fund cases, Kejriwal said sending "40 CBI officers" from Delhi was an attack on the elected government of West Bengal.

Opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, NCP president Sharad Pawar, CM Andhra pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and others ar AAP's 'Tanashahi Hatao, Loktantra Bachao' rally in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)

He also alleged that the Modi government has "captured" the Anti Corruption Branch in the last four years.

"Who dreams of capturing Delhi and Kolkata? The prime minister of Pakistan," Kejriwal said sarcastically.

A host of opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury also spoke during the rally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP mega rally anti Modi rally PM Modi Arvind Kejriwal Mamata Banerjee Chandrababu Naidu Save Democracy rally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp