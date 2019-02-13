Not enough burn units, pressure on Delhi hospitals

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With a total of about 250 beds earmarked for burn patients, Delhi hospitals are just not adequately prepared to deal with fire tragedies such as the one that struck Hotel Arpit Palace on Tuesday morning.

The city has just three-four hospitals with dedicated burn wards or units and just one with an ICU meant for such cases. The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital has the biggest burn ward in Delhi with 64 beds for burn patients, including 15-bed ICU ward and 17-bed step-up ICU. The hospital, which sees around 5,000 OPD cases monthly, also has 55 beds for plastic surgeries. It is the only hospital in Delhi with a dedicated burns unit ICU.

While the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital has 50 beds for acute burns cases and 50 for plastic surgeries in its burns unit, the RML Hospital has a small unit of a total of 26 beds in its burns unit but no functioning casualty department. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Guru Teg Bahadur and Hindu Rao hospitals have a few beds for burn patients.

Worse, these facilities handle not only Delhi-NCR cases but also a significant number of those from UP, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar. “There is too much shortage of beds dedicated to burn patients. There are no burns ICUs in Delhi barring Safdarjung. Unfortunately, there is no centre dedicated to just burn victims either in the city or in neighbouring areas. We see a huge rush of patients even from neighbouring towns and even from places like J&K and the north-east,” said Dr Shalabh Kumar, prof. and consultant, plastic surgery, Safdarjung Hospital.

The AIIMS does not have a burns unit at present, though a 100-bed burn and plastic surgery ward is under construction. “There is a shortage of beds in government hospitals. The government has increased the capacity of burn beds, but any amount you increase will never be adequate till burn prevention happens and laws are implemented,” said Dr Rajeev B Ahuja, Senior Consultant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.