Pleasant day in Delhi, light rain likely today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a pleasant day in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature rising to settle at 10.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature also rose to settle at 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, a Meteorological Department (Met) official.

The humidity level oscillated between 100 and 62 per cent.

The Met office has forecast light rains and thundershowers for Wednesday night.

“There will be moderate fog in the morning. The skies will be generally cloudy along with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers towards night,” the weatherman said.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 24 and 11 degrees respectively,” he added. On Monday, the minimum and maximum temperatures settled at 7 and 22.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.