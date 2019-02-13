President leads nation in mourning Karol Bagh fire tragedy victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in mourning the victims of the Karol Bagh fire tragedy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressing condolences on the death of 17 people in the blaze on Tuesday.

“Very sad to learn about the loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in Karol Bagh, Delhi. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wishing an early recovery to those injured” the president said.

As soon as reports of the fire started coming in, leaders of political parties started tracking the news. Chief Minister Arvind Kjeriwal visited the site of the fire along with a dozen officials.

Announcing a compensation of `5 lakh for the family of each of the deceased persons, the chief minister said, “It is an extremely painful incident and the cause of fire has not yet been ascertained. A magisterial probe is being initiated, which should be able to determine the cause of fire and lapses which could have led to such a painful incident”.

The PWD minister, Satyendar Jain, and local MLA Vishesh Ravi also visited the site, besides former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari.

Lt. Governor Anil Baijal tweeted his condolences: “Deeply saddened by the unfortunate fire incident in Karol Bagh, Delhi, today morning. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured”.