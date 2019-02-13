Karol Bagh hotel fire: Taint, anxiety for family of victims

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Tulsi Ram, 55, nervously flipped through a booklet containing pictures of 10 victims of the fire tragedy who were brought dead at the state-run RML hospital.

He stared at each picture, with his brother’s picture at the back of his mind. The police officer showed, in his phone, photographs of other victims from another mortuary in the city but none of them is Lal Chand, his 45-year-old brother, who had been working as a supervisor at Hotel Arpit Palace, which caught fire early on Tuesday.

The policeman stressed on one of the pictures. “This is your brother?” Ram helplessly shrugged off.

The middle-aged man was clueless about the whereabouts of his brother as he was not among the 15 identified victims. Two bodies remain unidentified at RML hospital and BLK Hospital.

“My nephew (Lal Chand’s son) and our other relatives have gone to check the other hospitals but there has been no news as of now,” Ram said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the site to assess the extent of the damage

| Naveen Kumar

The police official quipped: “Three bodies are so badly burnt that they haven’t been identified. Lal Chand could be one of them.”

Later in the evening, the two were also identified but none of them was Lal Chand. One of the bodies lie unidentified.

Lal Chand’s son Himanshu Thakur claimed he came to know about the blaze in the most unexpecting way. Thakur claimed he was on his way to college at Rajendra Place, when he saw a huge rush comprising media persons and police near the Gurudwara road in Karol Bagh.

“I stopped by to realise that there was a huge fire due to a short circuit. I called my father but his phone was switched off. I tried reaching out to people at the hotel but there was no news.”

“I haven’t spoken to him since he left for work last night (Monday),” Thakur said, adding that his father would do the night shift for 15 days.

The 20-year-old got the list of five hospitals, where the victims were admitted, and finally came to the RML hospital, where the maximum number of victims were brought to.

The process of identification ended for the day, but Thakur was uanable to get any information about his father’s whereabouts.

Dejected and tired, the youngster had barely turned his back to retire for the day that someone from the people gathered at the hospital turned against his father: “Lal Chand ran away...he ran away.”

THE VICTIMS

Jayashree PC, 53, Female, Kerala PC Vidhyasagar, 59, Male, Kerala Aravinth Sukumaran, 35, Male, Tamil Nadu Nand Kumar, 34, Male, Tamil Nadu Chalapatirao EVS, 50, Male Pranav Kumar, 33, Male, Bihar P Nalini Amma, 84, Female, Kerala Rabia Jusafbhai, 52, Female, Gujarat Dr Shankar Narayan Sheshadri, 52, Male Dr Santosh Mahadev, 35, Male, Maharashtra Suresh Kumar, 52, Male, Delhi Tara Chand, 30, Male, Myanmar Mya Mya Htwe, 45, Female, Myanmar Htumlha Sein, 32, Male, Myanmar

Dawhla May, 67, Female, Myanmar

Note: Two bodies not identified yet