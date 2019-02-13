Three from Myanmar killed in the Karol Bagh hotel blaze

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the 17 people who died in the horrific fire tragedy, three were Myanmarese pilgrims — two women and one man.

Seven of them had arrived on Monday after visiting Bodhgaya and Varanasi. “There is a particular route that pilgrims generally follow. They visit Buddhist religious places. They must have planned to go to Agra after Delhi,” said a monk, not related to any of them. He said he was following the case to help these tourists.

The deceased have been identified as Htumhla Sein, 32; Dawhla May, 67; and Mya Mya Htwe, 45. Those survived, were shifted to another hotel.

Later in the day, the Myanmar embassy issued a statement in order to reach their information to their relatives. The statement gave details about the deceased and the injured.

“The rest are staying at the Hotel Metro View. The officials from the embassy and monks from Myanmar are actively working to provide necessary assistance,” it said.