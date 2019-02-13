Three of a family from Kerala perish in Karol Bagh hotel fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four days after P. Nalini Amma, 84; P.C. Vidhyasagar, 59; Jayashree P.C., 53 — three members of the same family, attended a relative’s wedding in Ghaziabad, they met with an unfortunate end.

“They came from (Kerala’s) Ernakulam to attend my daughter’s wedding on Friday. They stayed with us and left our house on Sunday morning after the rituals,” their relative Uma Nair said.

“They went for sight seeing on that day and on Monday went to explore Vrindavan and today they had plans of going to Haridwar, then Wagah and then back to Kerala,” she said.

Nair said she was “shocked” that in the midst of all the religious trips “something so horrible has happened”. Her daughter Pallavi has not been informed. “She has been calling to inquire about the situation but I have told her ‘everybody is okay’,” Nair said.

“I feel helpless. I can only blame myself that I asked my brother to bring everybody all the way from Kerala to attend Pallavi’s wedding. The celebrations turned tragic for our entire family.”