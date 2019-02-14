‘2019 contest will be between Modi, Rahul’

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that the contest would be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka announced her decision after a 15-hour deliberation session with Congress leaders and workers on the preparations for the elections which started on Tuesday and went on till Wednesday morning.

At an early morning Press conference, Priyanka said, “I am imbibing a lot of things about the organisation and its structure while interacting with the party men. I am getting suggestions over winning election from my party men.”

According to senior party functionaries who were privy the meeting, Priyanka held marathon meetings with workers from all 13 constituencies that she in-charge of. She tried to take the pulse of the party on the ground during this interaction, said the functionaries.Several workers tried to convince Priyanka to contest the polls, but she is focusing on making the party poll-ready.Priyanka reportedly cautioned workers and leaders against the prevailing factionalism in the state.