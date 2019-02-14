Home Cities Delhi

‘2019 contest will be between Modi, Rahul’

According to senior party functionaries who were privy the meeting, Priyanka held marathon meetings with workers from all 13 constituencies that she in-charge of.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

During the meeting, Priyanka was reportedly offered several seats but she turned them down saying she is focusing on making the party poll-ready | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday announced that she would not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and that the contest would be between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka announced her decision after a 15-hour deliberation session with Congress leaders and workers on the preparations for the elections which started on Tuesday and went on till Wednesday morning. 
At an early morning Press conference, Priyanka said, “I am imbibing a lot of things about the organisation and its structure while interacting with the party men. I am getting suggestions over winning election from my party men.” 

According to senior party functionaries who were privy the meeting, Priyanka held marathon meetings with workers from all 13 constituencies that she in-charge of. She tried to take the pulse of the party on the ground during this interaction, said the functionaries.Several workers tried to convince Priyanka to contest the polls, but she is focusing on making the party poll-ready.Priyanka reportedly cautioned workers and leaders against the prevailing factionalism in the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp