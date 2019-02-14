Home Cities Delhi

60 Indian prisoners sought return

More than 60 prisoners of Indian nationality, lodged in jails abroad, sought to be repatriated in the last three years.

NEW DELHI: More than 60 prisoners of Indian nationality, lodged in jails abroad, sought to be repatriated in the last three years. However, only 14 Indian nationals were repatriated during 2015-2018, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday. As many as 43 requests of repatriation are pending before the government, maximum being from the state of Kerala, followed by Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir revealed the figures in the Rajya Sabha while responding to a question on the issue. “Sixty five applications were received from Indian nationals incarcerated abroad for transfer to India during the period 2015 to 2018. Out of these, 14 Indian nationals were transferred to India during the above mentioned period,” he said.

Transfer of sentenced prisoners is permitted under the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003, which says prisoners from 35 countries in India and Indian prisoners in these countries can be repatriated. Those 35 countries with which India has the agreements are United Kingdom, Mauritius, Bulgaria, France, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bangladesh, Israel, UAE, Italy, Turkey, Maldives, Thailand, Russian Federation, Kuwait, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvaador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Paraguay, United States, Uruguay, Panama and Czech Republic. According to the government, 43 requests are still pending before the government. Maximum 12 requests are pending from the state of Kerala.

What the law says
