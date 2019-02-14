Home Cities Delhi

‘Character building key to eradicate corruption’

Published: 14th February 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit speaks at the inauguration of The New Indian Express ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Wednesday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : “To build a corruption-free society and make education system more worthy, we need to focus more on character-building of our students,” said Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the inauguration of The New Indian Express ThinkEdu Conclave on Wednesday.

Purohit stressed that the education system should focus on character building as it will help in eradicating corruption. “By inculcating right moral values and with nurturing right character, we will help the youth become good human beings. We have to inculcate the ideology of simple living and high thinking,” he sid.

The Governor highlighted the need to make education system progressive so that it can meet the needs of industry. The education system should also prepare the younger generation to face the cutting edge competition in the age of globalisation. “Education is considered to be an instrument for societal change and it should focus on helping in developing capabilities to understand diversity” Purohit said.

He also advised that teachers should act as a friend, philosopher and guide to students. He said that by integrating social values into their students, teachers will contribute to developing a harmonious society.
Purohit also praised the initiative of The New Indian Express to organise an education conclave bringing some of the finest minds and changemakers on one platform to discuss about   education in the country. This is the seventh edition of The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave.

