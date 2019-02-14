Court reserves order on Michel’s bail 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail plea of Christian Michel, arrested in connection with an alleged scam in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for February 16.Special judge Arvind Kumar, directed all parties to file short written arguments in the case by February 15.

During the hearing, the CBI and the ED opposed Michel’s bail plea, saying the court has already taken cognisance of the chargesheet in the case and the accused cannot seek bail at this juncture.

Advocate D P Singh, appearing for the agency, said no question of default bail arises under Section 167 and the investigation in this case was at a very crucial stage. The counsel appearing for Michel sought bail on the ground that the chargesheet against him was not filed within the stipulated 60-day period under section 167 (2) of the CrPC.

“The submission made by the CBI is that they are at a crucial point of investigation but bail is the rule and so provision of 167 has to be extended to me. Many of the accused have not yet been arrested. Even the main accused has not been arrested. No application for extradition has been filed against the main accused. Therefore the investigation cannot be completed,” said Michel’s counsel.

Michel’s counsel also raised the issue of letters rogatory. They said the letter rogatory issued by India to Italy and Switzerland with regard to the case asking for documents have been “rejected outrightly” by both the courts. Agency inputs