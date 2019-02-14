CPSEs begin implementing 10% EWS quota

By Express News Service

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) have implemented the 10 per cent reservation quota for economically weaker sections (EWSs) in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies and these companies are set to file their maiden fortnightly report on vacancies filled under different categories on February 15.

A notification from the Department of Public Sector Enterprises (DPE) insists that “all ministries/departments are requested to advise all CPSEs under their respective jurisdiction to ensure that 10 per cent reservation for EWSs (as per the provisions of DoPT) would be effective in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies to be notified on or after February 1, 2019”.

As on March 31, 2019, there were 339 CPSEs entailing an investment of over `13.73 lakh crore and employing over 10.88 lakh people, excluding the casual and contractual workers. Earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had asked all the ministries and government departments to issue necessary instructions to ensure that reservation for EWS is “implemented without fail” in respect of direct recruitment vacancies.

Persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations for the Scheduled Castes (SC), the Scheduled Tribes (ST) and socially and educationally backward classes and whose family has a gross annual income below `8 lakh are identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation. However, there are other parameters to qualify for EWS quota.

The Constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent quota in government jobs and higher education to the EWS among the general category received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 12.

Recently, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said his department has directed all the educational institutes, including the IITs, IIMs and the central universities, to implement the quota.

