Home Cities Delhi

Delhi cops identify body of man killed in 2011

In October 2018, the body exhibits were deposited at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, for a DNA test.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has identified through DNA test the body of a 22-year-old man who was killed in 2011, officials said Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ashutosh, a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

According to police, Ashutosh's father had filed a case at the Pul Prahladpur police station on March 18, 2011, stating that his son Ashutosh, who was working in Delhi, had been missing since March 4.

The victim was last seen with his employer, Pramod Kumar, they said.

However, no one ever saw Ashutosh again and after investigation, Kumar was arrested for kidnapping him, police officials said, adding that Kumar remained in jail for around 8 months, following which he was granted on bail.

On April 4, 2012, the case was shifted to Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, an unidentified body of man was found at Muradnagar area of Ghaziabad.

A case of murder was subsequently registered at Muradnagar police station, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.

A postmortem of the body had revealed that the person had died due to asphyxia as a result of ante-mortem throttling, he said.

In October 2018, the body exhibits were deposited at the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, for a DNA test.

One Monday, the test proved that the remains belonged to Ashutosh, the officer added.

It has been alleged that Kumar suspected Ashutosh of having illicit relations with his wife, he added.

Muradnagar Police had registered a case of murder, Ranjan said, adding the investigation into Kumar's exact role and whether he enlisted help from others in committing the crime is being conducted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi police Delhi cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp