Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government launches entrepreneurship curriculum for students of Classes 9-12 in state-run schools

The cost of this scheme -- approximately Rs 40-50 crore -- would be allocated by the Delhi government from the next financial year onwards.

Published: 14th February 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government launched an entrepreneurship curriculum on Wednesday for the students of Classes 9 to 12 in state-run schools, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siodia said would solve the employment issues in the country.

The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework was developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

According to the government, the curriculum will inspire students through various entrepreneurial stories, case studies and many mindfulness activities and approaches.

At the event, Sisodia announced that the government would give entrepreneurial seed money worth Rs 1,000 each to the students of 11th and 12th standards and Rs 5,000 each to college students.

The cost of this scheme -- approximately Rs 40-50 crore -- would be allocated by the Delhi government from the next financial year onwards, he said.

Earlier this month, the city government had issued a statement, saying the entrepreneurship curriculum would have no exams, books or evaluation.

It focuses on imparting the personality and character traits of successful entrepreneurs other than the business aspects of entrepreneurship.

"By launching the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework, the Delhi government set an example for the entire world," Sisodia said.

"This curriculum will solve the employment issues in the country and enable the schools in Delhi to become the best among the world," he said at an event here.

Dharampal of the MDH Masala fame was the chief guest at the event.

The curriculum will invariably bring about a paradigm shift in the education system in the way students explore and learn and in the manner teachers facilitate and guide these exploratory processes, Sisodia said.

"The country's economy is not built by job seekers but by job providers," he asserted.

Also, he emphasised that an entrepreneurial mindset was required for all professionals to be successful in their career.

"Success stories of various professionals and public servants testify it," he added.

The entrepreneurship curriculum would be based on activity and there would be no evaluation, examination and books for the curriculum, a statement issued on February 7 had stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi government Delhi Delhi schools Delhi schools entrepreneurship curriculum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp