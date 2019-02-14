Delhi government launches entrepreneurship curriculum for students of Classes 9-12 in state-run schools

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government launched an entrepreneurship curriculum on Wednesday for the students of Classes 9 to 12 in state-run schools, which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Siodia said would solve the employment issues in the country.

The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework was developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

According to the government, the curriculum will inspire students through various entrepreneurial stories, case studies and many mindfulness activities and approaches.

At the event, Sisodia announced that the government would give entrepreneurial seed money worth Rs 1,000 each to the students of 11th and 12th standards and Rs 5,000 each to college students.

The cost of this scheme -- approximately Rs 40-50 crore -- would be allocated by the Delhi government from the next financial year onwards, he said.

Earlier this month, the city government had issued a statement, saying the entrepreneurship curriculum would have no exams, books or evaluation.

It focuses on imparting the personality and character traits of successful entrepreneurs other than the business aspects of entrepreneurship.

"By launching the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Framework, the Delhi government set an example for the entire world," Sisodia said.

"This curriculum will solve the employment issues in the country and enable the schools in Delhi to become the best among the world," he said at an event here.

Dharampal of the MDH Masala fame was the chief guest at the event.

The curriculum will invariably bring about a paradigm shift in the education system in the way students explore and learn and in the manner teachers facilitate and guide these exploratory processes, Sisodia said.

"The country's economy is not built by job seekers but by job providers," he asserted.

Also, he emphasised that an entrepreneurial mindset was required for all professionals to be successful in their career.

"Success stories of various professionals and public servants testify it," he added.

The entrepreneurship curriculum would be based on activity and there would be no evaluation, examination and books for the curriculum, a statement issued on February 7 had stated.