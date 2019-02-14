Delhi vs Centre: AAP says SC judgment offers no clarity

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party Thursday said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory.

People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters after the Supreme Court referred the issue of clarity on division of powers between the Delhi government and the Centre to a larger bench.

Delhi vs Centre: Two-judge SC bench delivers split verdict, refers case to larger bench

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes relating to the Anti-Corruption Branch, setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of public prosecutors.