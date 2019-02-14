Home Cities Delhi

Delhi vs Centre: AAP says SC judgment offers no clarity

People of Delhi will continue to suffer, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters after the Supreme Court referred the issue to a larger bench.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party Thursday said it was unfortunate that there was no clarity in the Supreme Court judgement that delivered a split verdict on who controls services in the National Capital Territory.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, however, agreed on disputes relating to the Anti-Corruption Branch, setting up of a commission of inquiry, control over electricity boards, land revenue matters and appointment of public prosecutors.

 

