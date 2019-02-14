Home Cities Delhi

‘Education system biased, hampers nationalism’

Stating that hyper-nationalists were just a fringe, Swamy called for a curbing of pseudo-secularists.

Published: 14th February 2019 02:26 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The current educational system is biased and hampers nationalism, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said, while speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai on Wednesday. “The British education system teaches us that India was full of warring States and that they (Britishers) brought order among the different races,” said Swamy, claiming that the Aryan race theory was a myth with no scientific backing. “I challenged (Hyderabad MP Asaduddin) Owaisi to a DNA test to prove that we have the same DNA, unlike what he had claimed, but he avoided the challenge,” Swamy claimed, stating that India was not an amalgamation of different races. 

Subramanian Swamy

Arguing that there is no question of any nationalist being called a hyper nationalist and that India needed a more of them, Swamy made a loaded statement on the Ram Temple issue in Ayodhya. “The fact that we are taking the legal route to build the Ram Temple and not using force is a tribute to Hinduism.” 

Swamy pointed to examples from history, such as the Christians reclamation of modern-day Spain from the Muslims which resulted in the burning down of mosques, and the Muslim reclamation of Turkey, which resulted in the demolition of churches. “In which other country will people wait for the courts to reclaim a place important to their faith,” argued Swamy. He claimed comments on how a hospital should be built on the land instead of a temple indicated the rise of pseudo-secularists. 

Stating that hyper-nationalists were just a fringe, Swamy called for a curbing of pseudo-secularists. He said that Sanskrit’s lost glory should be revived. “All languages have Sanskrit words,” he claimed, recalling the time he had told former TN CM M Karunanidhi, that his name was also a Sanskrit word.

Addressing the issue of the Hindu Varna system, criticised across the globe, Swamy claimed it was based on ‘Guna’ (character) and not ‘Birth’, citing examples of Kalidasa, “who became the greatest poet of all time, despite being a forest dweller, and Ved Vyasa, who wrote the Mahabharata, despite being a Dalit. 
Swamy also gave examples of religious tolerance in India.

