Elect an educated PM next time: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP’s national convener also hit out at the demonetization move of the NDA government.

Published: 14th February 2019 01:58 AM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Andhra Pardesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha Jammu Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah Congress leader Anand Sharma DMK MP Kanimozhi and others during a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (EPS | Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday took a shot at Narendra Modi’s educational qualification, appealing to the people to “elect an educated person to the post of prime minister, not a Class-12 pass”.  
Urging a “revolution” similar to that witnessed in 2011 during India Against Corruption movement, Kejriwal said the upcoming general elections had a single-point agenda of removing the BJP. “And it is important that the Grand Old Party understands this,” he said.

The AAP’s national convener also hit out at the demonetization move of the NDA government. Kejriwal told the people that when they voted for the prime minister’s post, “do not vote for a 12th grader”. “Elect someone educated. A Class-12 pass does not know what he is signing. He does not know what he is doing. The post of prime minister is very important. Keep that in mind.” 

At the end of the event, Kejriwal repeated his earlier statement that “it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the prime minister of Pakistan”. “I salute (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banarjee for her recent struggle.” 

The AAP national convener also had a word of advice for the Congress. 
“It should understand the mood of the nation. If it does not, then the Congress will also have to face the anger of people.” Referring to the political situation in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the AAP’s national face said the Congress was a ‘hurdle’ in both the states. 

“The prime minister dreams of attacking Delhi, our government. They took over our Anti-Corruption Branch. We only respect you because you are Indian, Modi ji. Otherwise, we would have told you that our blood still boils,” Keriwal said.The Delhi chief minister brought out some papers, which, he claimed, were alleged e-mail leaks which were raised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also addressed the crowd and talked about how the education system of government schools in Delhi was being talked about around the world and the prime minister was trying to destroy it. 

After the rally, Kejriwal went to NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s residence along with other opposition leaders. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also arrived there later. This was the first time in four years that Gandhi and Kejriwal were present in one room, sparking speculation about an AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi. 

As per sources, talks regarding possible pre-poll alliances, including in Delhi and West Bengal, were held. 
After the meeting, Gandhi said, “We had a constructive meeting. Our prime agenda is to defeat the assaults carried out on institutions by the BJP.” When asked about any AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi, he said, “No decision made for Delhi and West Bengal”. Kejriwal, on the other hand, said, “All the parties should come together to remove Modi and Shah. The details of this would be worked out soon”.

Arvind Kejriwal educated PM Narendra Modi

