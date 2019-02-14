Fire breaks out at paper card factory in Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area

By Online Desk

For a third consecutive day, Delhi faced another fire-related incident as a medium category fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I on Thursday morning.

A call was received at 7.10 AM after which 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire service officer said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, he said.

No casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred days after a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives.

(With inputs from agencies)