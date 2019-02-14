Home Cities Delhi

Fire in slum: 250 shanties turn to ashes

Less than 24 hours after a hotel in central Delhi caught fire, over 250 hutments at a slum at Paschim Puri in the western part of the city were gutted in a similar incident. 

Slum dwellers caught in a quandary at the gutted site while some look out for whatever belongings left untouched by the blaze on Wednesday | NAVEEN KUMAR

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Less than 24 hours after a hotel in central Delhi caught fire, over 250 hutments at a slum at Paschim Puri in the western part of the city were gutted in a similar incident. A 40-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in the incident. “She was rushed to a nearby hospital, was provided with first-aid and discharged,” a fire official said. 

The fire office received a call reporting the blaze at Shaheed Bhagat Singh camp was received at 1.15 a.m. on Wednesday. “26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 3.30 a.m.,” the official said, adding that there were no casualties.  “The fire in slums generally spreads fast because of the plastic sheets and other inflammable material used to create the shed.” 

The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.
Later, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all the victims of the fire will get 
`25,000 each to build back their ‘Jhuggis’ (hutments) after fire burnt around 250 on Wednesday. “Our government will also arrange for food, blankets, toilet facilities and whatever help we can provide (to the people). `25,000 will also be given to built back the ‘jhuggis’ that have been gutted by fire,” Kejriwal after inspecting the site.

“The incident was very sad and tragic. The good part was no one lost life. The Delhi government will offer help of Rs 25,000 to each family for rehabilitation. Until they re-establish themselves, the government will arrange tents for them along with food, blankets and toilet facilities,” the CM added.

DSUIB to help the affected families
Urban Development minister Satyendar Jain saidthe Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will help to rehabilitate those affected by the fire at the Paschim Vihar slum 

