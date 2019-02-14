GAIL India given operational creditor status in Alok Industries

By Express News Service

Gas-sector giant state-run GAIL India has been given operational creditor status by the Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday with regards to the resolution process of textiles player Alok Industries.

However, the adjudicating authority Justice Harihar Prakash Chaturvedi noted that while GAIL India will be treated as an OC on par with its status in other cases including the Essar Steel one, the tribunal did not go into the merit of its claims for dues worth `506 crore.

Under the resolution plan for the company that has been submitted by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in partnership with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company, GAIL’s `506 crore claim has not been considered.

Consequently, in its plea before the NCLT, Gail India had stated that the resolution professional (RP) appointed for Alok Industries had rejected its status as an operational creditor (OC) and ignored its claims of `506 crore.

The RIL-JM Financial resolution plan provides full payments to operational creditors with claims of up to `3 lakh, but GAIL opposed this plan.

On this, the tribunal said that the RP should have consulted the Committee of Creditors (CoC) and sought direction from the tribunal, instead of adjudicating over categorising GAIL as an operational creditor.

Alok Industries was one of the first 12 loan default cases in which the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) was initiated in the country under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

