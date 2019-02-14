Home Cities Delhi

High inventory losses weigh on OMC net profits in Q3

By Express News Service

India’s state-owned oil marketing companies (OMC) all posted severe reductions in net profit for the quarter ended December 31 due to large inventory losses and declining refining margins. Of the three public-sector OMCs, the largest — Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) — recorded a 91 per cent decline in net profit compared to same period of the previous year, while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) recorded a 87 per cent and 77 per cent fall respectively. 

IOCL’s standalone net profit came in at `716.82 crore against `7,883.22 crore reported in the year-ago period, according to IOC Chairman Sanjiv Singh. “The variation is mainly on account of inventory losses which were partly made up from forex gains,” the company’s chairman said. As international oil prices slipped from a four-year high touched in the early part of October, IOCL’s inventory losses soared to `6,655 crore compared to an inventory gain of `5,220 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. 

Similarly, HPCL’s inventory loss for the quarter stood at  `3,465 crore against an inventory gain of `1,477 crore a year ago. The oil marketing companies also had to face contracting refining margins during the quarter due to various factors. 

IOCL earned just $1.15 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during the quarter compared to a gross refinery margin (GRM) of $12.32 per barrel in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. 
Excluding inventory losses, refinery margin was $5.12 per barrel against $7.42 a year ago. HPCL ($3.72 per barrel) and BPCL ($2.78 per barrel) also saw sharp drops in GRM. 

