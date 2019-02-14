Alka Lamba mingles with AAP workers at Jantar Mantar, ignores colleagues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Disgruntled Aam Aadmi Party leader Alka Lamba reached Jantar Mantar to meet the public at her party’s event but did not share the stage with her senior colleagues. On the last day of Parliament on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party organised a mega show of strength of opposition leaders. Giving a kllllcall to end the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke of the involvement of the PM in the Rafale deal and appealed to the people to vote in large numbers in the general elections. The same emotions were echoed by all the leaders present.

All the party leaders thanked Kejriwal for hosting the rally, but Lamba went into the crowd to meet the people and did not go on the dais. “This is a good platform to raise voices. The Lok Sabha elections are near, and everyone knows what happened in Rafale,” said the Chandni Chowk legislator, when the AAP workers tried to take selfies with her.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hosted the programme, while many Delhi cabinet ministers including Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and Manish Sisodia were present on stage. Lamba has alleged that there was an attempt from the AAP leadership to sideline her in the party. “I will not resign from the party, I will work for the people who have chosen me as their MLA” she had said.

The AAP had directed all its frontal organisations to gather crowds at the protest site. AAP student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangarsh Samiti (CYSS), and SC/ST wing from different constituencies were responsible to gather the people for the show of strength in the city.

ESTRANGED?

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chandni Chowk, Alka Lamba, was present at Wednesday’s opposition event. Lamba had claimed earlier this month that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had unfollowed her on Twitter and said she was finding it hard to work in the party under the prevailing situation. She fell out with the party leadership after she allegedly proposed revoking former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna.