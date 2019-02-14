Manisha Koirala attends Brahmaputra Lit Fest

By Express News Service

Bollwood actress Manisha Koirala recently attended the third Brahmaputra Literary Festival In Assam. The three-day literary event was jointly organised by Assam government and Pramod Kalita, secretory, Publication Board of Assam.

The acclaimed actor and cancer-survivor was accorded a warm reception at the festival. “I’m really thankful to the government for giving me an opportunity to come here and share my story and also honouring me here at the festival,” said Manisha.

She also spoke in depth about how her life changed when she was diagnosed with cancer.Manisha Koirala’s notable films include Khamoshi, Dil Se and Mann. Her most recent appearance was in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (2018).